Argonaut Gold selects new president to tackle Dubreuilville mine project – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 8, 2022)

Larry Radford brings 35 years of operations knowledge to Toronto mining company

Toronto’s Argonaut Gold has selected Larry Radford is its new president and CEO of Argonaut Gold, effective March 21. He succeeds company founder Pete Dougherty who left the company just before last Christmas.

It’ll be Radford’s job to get the Magino Mine Project, near Dubreuilville, over the construction finish line in 2023 and stay within the $800-million budget. According to a March 7 news release from the company, Radford has spent more than 35 years on the technical and operations side of the mining industry.

He was recently chief operating officer of Gold Standard Ventures Corporation, where he oversaw the development of the South Railroad Project, including permitting, feasibility studies and exploration.

Radford was also senior vice president and chief operating officer at Hecla Mining Company where he managed several underground mines in Quebec, Idaho, Alaska, Nevada, and Mexico. He’s also held senior management positions with Kinross Gold Corporation and Barrick at a number of mine sites around the world.

