Northern Manitoba nickel mine expected to provide jobs, multimillion-dollar economic boost (CBC News Manitoba – February 17, 2022)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/

Limestone quarry project also has potential to net $450M for Norway House over 10 years

A new mine in northern Manitoba is expected to create hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in economic spinoff for Indigenous communities, according to the First Nation and the mining company partnering on the project.

Norway House Cree Nation and the Flying Nickel Mining Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to move ahead with the Minago Nickel Project, which is being touted as the “greenest nickel mine,” according to a Thursday news release from the partners.

Norway House Chief Larson Anderson and Flying Nickel president Dan Oosterman announced the signing Thursday.

The project’s aim is to create the lowest-environmental impact nickel mine in the world, while ensuring Norway House and neighbouring First Nations reap the economic and employment benefits of the project, the release said.

Norway House is committed to “principles of economic sustainability, environmental stewardship, and self-determination,” Chief Anderson said in the release.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/northern-manitoba-nickel-mine-jobs-economic-boost-1.6356218