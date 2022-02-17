News Release: Mining for Miracles Eyes 2022 Completion of $3.385 Million Fundraising Goal to Establish Cellular and Regenerative Medicine Centre (CRMC) at BC Children’s Hospital (B.C. Children’s Hospital – February 16, 2022)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mining for Miracles, the BC mining industry’s long-standing fundraising campaign for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, launched its 2022 campaign today with Premier John Horgan, in support of BC Children’s Hospital’s Cellular and Regenerative Medicine Centre (CRMC), the first of its kind in Western Canada.

“Mining for Miracles continues to demonstrate how the women and men working in the BC mining industry contribute to the strength and resilience of families and communities across our province,” said Premier Horgan. “This is just one of the many ways the resource industry makes our province stronger.”

In 2022, Mining for Miracles launches the final leg of their campaign to fulfill their commitment, made in 2020, to establish the CRMC, a $3.385 million initiative. The CRMC will give clinicians at BC Children’s the tools to better understand the genetic cause of heart arrhythmias so they can provide the best possible care to children in BC.

It will result in improved diagnoses, identification of optimal treatments, and potentially, cures—improving and saving the lives of children across the province and beyond. In the future, the CRMC may also be used to provide answers for the thousands of children living with other life-altering conditions, like diabetes, cancer, bowel disease, and epilepsy.

For the rest of this news release: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/02/17/2386716/0/en/Mining-for-Miracles-Eyes-2022-Completion-of-3-385-Million-Fundraising-Goal-to-Establish-Cellular-and-Regenerative-Medicine-Centre-CRMC-at-BC-Children-s-Hospital.html