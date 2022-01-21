Why is it Canada’s ‘duty’ to destroy its economy and Confederation in the pursuit of net zero? – by Rex Murphy (National Post – January 20, 2022)

https://nationalpost.com/

Sometimes the best questions are the ones not being asked. In the Canadian political arena there are a couple or more in that category. I’ll go to the biggest one right off the bat: Why and how has the “goal” of getting to net-zero emissions become such a doctrine?

Another way of phrasing the same question is: What’s so wrong, what’s so defective in our current energy system that the Liberal government has pledged, as its absolute priority, to replace it?

Having a secure and tested energy system is a very big deal for any nation, but having a secure and tested energy supply is the quintessential necessity for a vast northern country — really vast — that is also the home of a wealthy, modern economy.

A subsidiary question is: Does the government of a Confederation have the right, the legislative competence to declare the central industry of one of the provinces within that Confederation outmoded? And on that premise make it a national policy to destroy the economic well-being of that province?

