US needs to develop its own copper resources, says Pebble owner – by Mariaan Webb (MiningWeekly.com – January 20, 2022)

Northern Dynasty, the owner of the contentious Pebble copper/gold mine, in south-west Alaska, says that the US must develop its own copper resources to ensure a successful energy transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Citing forecasts from major banks about a looming deficit and higher copper prices, CEO Ron Thiessen says that the “only realistic way to meet demand is to increase production”.

“The US has significant copper resources within its borders, all it needs to do is to develop them,” he said on Wednesday, which was the one-year anniversary of submitting an appeal to the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) regarding the Pebble project.

Thiessen took a swipe at those opposing the Pebble project, or mining in the US in general. “It appears to me that the loudest voices expressing concern about the impacts of climate change and the desperate need for action are also the loudest voices opposing any mining whatsoever in the United States. That isn’t just incomprehensible, it is impossible.

