Harvey Yesno to advise Far North gold exploration outfit – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 11, 2022)

Lithoquest Resources hires former NAN Grand Chief to help with community engagement

A new gold exploration player in the Far North has brought respected regional leader and former Eabametoong Chief Harvey Yesno aboard as an advisor. And he’ll be basically working in the backyard of his home community.

Lithoquest Resources, a Vancouver junior miner, holds more than 41,000 hectares of prospective ground situated on an untapped greenstone gold belt near Eabametoong, 300 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. The company’s three exploration projects all fall within Eabametoong’s traditional territory.

Lithoquest’s gold properties – Miminiska, Keezhik and Attwood – are arrayed to the northwest, west and southwest – of the First Nation community. The company believes this area and the community have the potential to host a major district-scale gold camp.

“I am honoured that Mr. Yesno has agreed to become an advisor to the company,” said Lithoquest president-CEO Bruce Counts in a news release. “Harvey’s wealth of experience as a First Nations leader as well as his knowledge of the Eabametoong community and culture will be invaluable to Lithoquest as it moves its projects forward.”

