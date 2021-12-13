NOBA 2021: CreeQuest Corp. is the recipient of the Indigenous Business Award of Excellence – by Staff (Elliot Lake Today – December 10, 2021)

https://www.elliotlaketoday.com/

CreeQuest Corp. has become a leading supplier for remote mining camp services

Eleven years ago, Tina Sheridan’s entrepreneurial journey began at the kitchen table with her laptop and $200 in the bank. A single mom of two young kids at the time, Sheridan was determined to improve her situation and that of her family, and ultimately leave behind a positive legacy.

CreeQuest began in 2010 as a sole proprietorship, a catering side hustle to supplement her minimum wage job. There was an opportunity in her community of Taykwa Tagamou Nation (TTN), near Cochrane, to do small catering jobs for meetings and gatherings. She focused on delivering traditional Indigenous fare and eventually, the jobs got bigger.

As a TTN councillor for four years, Sheridan dove into the details of how impact benefit agreements worked, asked plenty of questions, networked, and took advantage of the opportunities available on those agreements to generate work for herself.

Realizing she needed to gain business experience, financing and the ability to procure more equipment, she struck up a partnership with Aramark in 2013, an international food and beverage company, to be able to bid on larger contracts, with an eye on eventually providing service to the Detour Lake Mine, operating in TTN’s territorial backyard.

For the rest of this article: https://www.elliotlaketoday.com/local-news/noba-2021-creequest-corp-is-the-recipient-of-the-indigenous-business-award-of-excellence-4787421