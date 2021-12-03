Timmins mayor looks to broker responsible resource development relationship between Mushkegowuk Chiefs and Queen’s Park – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – December 2, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

George Pirie wants to create treaty round table to discuss environmental protections and future of resource development in coastal areas.

Timmins Mayor George Pirie said he’s hosting a “historic meeting” this week between provincial cabinet ministers and First Nation leadership to discuss the future of development and sustainability on the Hudson and James Bay coastal regions.

A news release from Pirie’s office said the Dec. 3 meeting is for the purpose of establishing a treaty round table and memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Ontario government and Mushkegowuk, regarding responsible resource development in these areas of Northern Ontario.

At the table will be Mushkegowuk Chiefs from Missanabie Cree, Chapleau Cree, Taykwa Tagamou, Moose Cree, Kasechewan, Fort Albany, and Attawapiskat First Nations. They will join Mushkegowuk Executive Director Ernest Beck, Deputy Grand Chief Rebecca Friday, Mushkegowuk Marine Region Manager Lawrence Martin, and Mushkegowuk Director of Lands and Resources Vern Cheechoo.

Also joining them will be Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford and Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks David Piccini.

