De Beers’ New Marketing Campaign Is Here – by Michelle Graff (National Jeweler – November 2, 2021)

London—The new global marketing campaign De Beers Group teased in Las Vegas earlier this year is here. The campaign centers on a statement most often uttered at weddings—“I do”—but expands it to mean more: a personal pledge to achieve your own goals, to stand up for yourself, and to fight for your beliefs for the next generation.

And it encourages, of course, celebrating these achievements with a piece of diamond jewelry. “I Do” continues down the same path De Beers started on in 2017, when it launched the Forevermark “Tribute” collection and its accompanying marketing campaign, which aimed to relay the idea that diamonds could be exchanged for a wide range of life events—not just engagements or milestone anniversaries—or even purchased as a gift to oneself.

But this new campaign is different, in a couple respects. Firstly, it is the first campaign to use the De Beers name and the iconic “A Diamond Is Forever” tagline together since the 1990s.

Secondly, it incorporates jewelry from both De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, furthering the company’s goal of bringing all its operations under the De Beers brand, and having consumers view the brand as one that does good for people and the planet.

