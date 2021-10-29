Iqaluit city councillor calls for support of Baffinland mine expansion – by David Venn(Nunatsiaq News – October 28, 2021)

Iqaluit Coun. Kyle Sheppard says he plans to take another run at persuading his council colleagues to support the proposed expansion of the Mary River iron mine.

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. wants to build a 110-kilometre railway from its Mary River mine to Milne Inlet, double its iron ore shipments through the Tallurutiup Imanga marine conservation area and add another dock to its port.

Baffinland’s CEO, Brian Penney, presented to council on Oct. 12 in a bid to get a letter of support from the city. On Tuesday, Coun. Kyle Sheppard made a motion for the city to prepare that letter of support for Baffinland’s expansion, but no councillor seconded it, and council passed on the item without discussing it or having a vote.

Sheppard said in an interview that the item was put into the agenda last minute, and that it may have taken some councillors by surprise.

