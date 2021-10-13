Mining the Northwest: Australian junior miner predicts two-million-ounce gold resource at Pickle Lake – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 13, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

The area around a former Pickle Lake gold mine is hot property for Auteco MInerals. The Australian junior miner expects to build a considerable gold base by the time a 50,000-metre drill program wraps up later this year.

Auteco believes its Pickle Crow Gold Project has the potential to be a sizeable mining camp based on what they estimate is in the ground, what they see in the assays, and what the geology is telling them.

“This is the asset that keeps on giving,” said the company’s executive chairman Ray Shorrocks in an Oct. 12 web interview with NWR Communications of Australia. Within 18 months of arriving in northwestern Ontario, the company published an inferred gold resource of 1.71 million ouncess at 8.1 grams per tonne.

Shorrocks confidently predicts they’ll reach the 2-million-ounce mark by the time a new resource estimate is published this winter. In drilling down to 300 metres depth, he said, all signs point to significant resources further down.

