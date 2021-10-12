Updated critical minerals list a boon for Australian miners – by Matthew Cranston (Australian Financial Review – October 10, 2021)

https://www.afr.com/

Washington| Australian miners stand to benefit from the addition of nickel to a critical minerals list designed to help the US fix supply gaps in batteries and other energy technologies.

Australia produces 24 per cent of the world’s nickel, according to government data, and the metal’s inclusion on the list could spur development of new mines and expansion of existing sites both in the US and Australia. The metal is used to strengthen alloys found in batteries, electronics, military hardware and a range of energy technologies.

Nickel processing is dominated by China.

Recommendations from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which guide the final list likely to be released by the Department of Interior later this month, show nickel and graphite should be added to the list of minerals deemed critical for the economic and national security of the US.

The list is also crucial for miners seeking a share of the $US3 billion ($4.1 billion) in government subsidies that could soon be on offer to companies developing parts of the critical mineral supply chain. This will depend on whether Congress passes required bills in coming weeks.

