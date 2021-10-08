Anglo progressing with decarbonisation, sustainability endeavours – Cutifani – by Donna Slater (MiningWeekly.com – October 7, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

Diversified major Anglo American continues to take steps to usher in hydrogen-powered machinery, as well as to roll out renewable energy at its global operations as a means of improving its sustainability, CE Mark Cutifani said during a Financial Times Mining Summit on October 7.

He pointed out that the group would fully integrate renewable energy into all its South American operations by the end of 2022. “And we would hope that we achieved the same outcome in South Africa by the end of 2030 with our new strategies.”

Cutifani added that the group’s approach to hydrogen was to incrementally replace diesel-powered machinery. That is backed up with using and continuing to roll out renewable energy solutions to reduce its carbon footprint.

“We will have the new hydrogen truck in South Africa, landing for construction at the end of the year. It will be operating early [in 2022],” he noted. In terms of Anglo’s approach to lowering its carbon footprint, Cutifani said the company foresees a transition, but added that those types of things “do not happen with a big bang” and that there were multiple steps that needed to be taken.

