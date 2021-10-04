Artificial intelligence deployed in Sudbury gold hunt – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – October 4, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

A junior mining outfit is taking an analytic approach to get the geological big picture around a former Sudbury-area gold mine. MacDonald Mines Exploration has engaged GoldSpot Discoveries, a Toronto mining technology company, to help with exploration on its SPJ Project, 40 kilometres northeast of the city.

MacDonald believes there’s a large gold system of interconnected deposits on its 18,930-hectare land package in Davis, Street and Scadding Townships. The property contains the former Scadding Gold Mine, which produced 29,000 ounces of gold in the 1980s.

The company made a new gold discovery this year at SPJ, 800 metres south of the mine, dubbed the Glade area, where it continues to find more mineralization along a more than 200-metre strike length.

GoldSpot is an artificial intelligence (AI) mine tech company, using a machine-learning algorithm to process millions of data points to identify targets for exploration drilling.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/artificial-intelligence-deployed-in-sudbury-gold-hunt-4481298