Are mining companies hiding Indigenous opposition from their investors? – by BY Dayna Nadine Scott and David Peerla (Corporate Knights – September 27, 2021)

https://www.corporateknights.com/

It’s time for companies and securities regulators to make sure the whole truth of Indigenous rights claims are brought to light through corporate risk disclosures

There was once a time when the worst thing that could happen to investors in Canadian junior mining companies was that their windfall could turn out to be so-called moose pasture (i.e., worthless from a minerals perspective).

Junior mining companies search for new deposits of minerals and are known to be high-risk, high-return investments. Today, however, a significant risk for investors is the fact that their claims are often located on the homelands of Indigenous Peoples with inherent governing authority.

An increased public awareness of broken treaties, unmarked graves, racism and ongoing cultural genocide is contributing to a powerful social movement for #LandBack across the country.

This means that claims of Indigenous rights and jurisdiction – rather than being dismissed as mere distractions – are rightfully considered material facts that can delay a mine, stop a pipeline and force a government to buy out mining exploration projects.

For the rest of this column: https://www.corporateknights.com/responsible-investing/are-mining-companies-hiding-indigenous-opposition/