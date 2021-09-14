ChromeSA says imposition of export tax would be high risk – by Martin Creamer (MiningWeekly.com – September 14, 2021)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The imposition of a tax on the export of chrome ore would be high risk and the gain from such an intervention would likely be eroded fairly quickly by the high cost of electricity, which is the real problem.

Chrome SA’s Alistair McAdam and Paul Anderson of Genesis Analytics highlighted this summary when they spoke to Mining Weekly in a Zoom interview on Monday. (Also watch attached Creamer Media video.)

“The reason why the ferrochrome industry was initiated in South Africa was access to low-cost chrome ore, and other raw materials, and also low-cost electricity,” said McAdam, who has been campaigning against the imposition of a chrome ore export tax for close to a year.

ChromeSA, an organisation of non-integrated, primary chrome ore producers, was formed late last year after the Cabinet announced that a chrome export tax was in the offing. But it has not yet been implemented.

