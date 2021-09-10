Four supersized exploration programs – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – September 10, 2021)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Gold exploration in Canada is on the upswing. A strong rise in the yellow metal’s price leading up to the August 2020 peak above US$2,000 per oz. has spurred on exploration in Canada that may lead to the nation’s next new mines.

It’s also had the effect of supersizing drill programs for juniors with promising discoveries, savvy management and talented exploration teams. There are now several juniors carrying out supersized drill programs involving 100,000 metres or more in a single year – in many cases before a resource has been compiled for the project. Here’s our look at four such projects.

Amex Exploration

Perron project, Quebec

2021 DRILLING: 180,000 metres

INITIAL RESOURCE: Late 2021

Amex Exploration plans to wrap up a mammoth 300,000-metre drill program at its Perron project in Quebec this fall, and then begin work on a property-wide resource calculation. Incorporated into that resource will be data from 120,000 metres Amex completed to the end of 2020, and another 120,000 metres planned this year up until October, when work on the resource will begin.

Amex first optioned Perron in 1996 before earning a 100% interest in the project. The junior has made several discoveries since 2013, but exploration really picked up speed in November 2019, when Amex announced it would expand a planned 40,000-metre drill program to 100,000 metres on the back of high-grade results from multiple zones.

For the rest of this article: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/four-supersized-exploration-programs/