Australia and Guinea to drive global bauxite production growth – report – by Editor (Mining.com – August 2, 2021)

New projects coming online in key producers Guinea, Indonesia and Australia as well as a ramp-up in Indian and Indonesian production will drive bauxite production growth in 2021 after the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Fitch Solutions predicts in its latest industry report.

Australia’s bauxite sector will maintain steady output growth, supported by a solid project pipeline. Australia holds 12 of the 32 new bauxite projects in Fitch’s Key Mines Projects Database, more than any other country.

Rio Tinto’s expansion at the Amrun project will drive bauxite production in the country over the coming years, Fitch says. The Amrun project achieved first production in December 2018 and ramped up operations to the full production rate of 22.8mn tonnes per annum (mtpa) in April 2019.

Metro Mining resumed production at its Bauxite Hills mine in April 2021 after having to cease shipments earlier than expected in September 2020 amid covid-induced market conditions.

The timeline for the firm’s stage two expansion at Bauxite Hills will be determined by the outlook for the global economy and long-term offtake agreements, which appear promising, Fitch asserts.

