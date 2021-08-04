Sudbury Accent: Wolf Lake supporters worry about its future – by Jim Moodie (Sudbury Star – July 31, 2021)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

They want it to become a park, but the area is also home to promising mine exploration

There’s a smoky haze overhead and the remains of an old cabin near our tent. Neither really detracts from this visit to Wolf Lake, arguably still the most scenic location in the Sudbury area, not to mention its most ecologically significant.

In some ways they only enhance the experience. I have never seen a sun so diffuse and orange, for instance, nor do I remotely mind — being a cabin dweller myself — finding traces of a rudimentary abode in the bush.

They do prove, however, that Wolf Lake is not quite so pristine or isolated as one might think, or wish to be the case. It has been inhabited in the past, and it won’t escape an ill wind of the present.

The cabin was occupied many decades ago (all that is left are a humus-heaped foundation and some bits of rotted timber) by a fire ranger, while the sun-blotting smog is also incendiary in origin — an airmail from those wildfires in the northwest, their particles borne here on prevailing drafts.

Wolf Lake is known for its ancient conifers, hosting the largest tract of old-growth red pines in North America. It has also experienced its share of fires over the years, but remarkably those trees have withstood them all.

