Mining innovation centre wins ‘long-fought battle’ to secure funds – by Colleen Romaniuk (Sudbury Star – July 15, 2021)

The pan-Canadian network, headquartered in Sudbury, will fast-track mining innovations for a more productive and sustainable future

After three years of hard work, Sudbury’s mining innovation centre has secured $40 million from the federal government to launch a pan-Canadian mining innovation accelerator.

The investment will help the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation (CEMI) implement a $112.4-million project called the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Network.

The initiative aims to unite stakeholders across Canada’s innovation ecosystem to accelerate the development and commercialization of new technologies to make the mining sector more productive and sustainable.

This will not only benefit Sudbury’s resource extraction companies and the local mining supply and service sector – it will help solidify Canada’s leadership role in sustainable mining, officials said.

“Now the real work begins,” said Charles Nyabeze, the vice-president of business development and commercialization at CEMI. “Whereas before we were focused on getting the proposal accepted, now we are focused on rolling out the program. The excitement is there, the momentum is built up, and there’s a lot of people who have been waiting anxiously to be a part of this network.”

