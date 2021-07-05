Liberals say by 2035 all new cars, light-duty trucks sold in Canada will be electric – by Stephanie Taylor (Financial Post – June 30, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

Government has already poured at least $300 million into a rebate program that offers consumers a break when they buy electric cars

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see all light-duty vehicles sold in Canada to be electric. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday that by 2035 all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.

Until now the government had set 2040 as the target for when it wants to see all passenger vehicles sold to be powered by this technology.

Alghabra cited a recent report from the International Energy Agency that says by 2035 nearly all new light-duty vehicle sales would have to be electric to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century.

Canada has committed that its economy will either emit no greenhouse gas emissions or offset its emissions by 2050. “Let me just say, our target is ambitious, undoubtedly, but it is a must,” Alghabra said of the new electric vehicle target.

“We believe that it’s doable. It needs determination, it needs focus, it needs effort.” It also needs money.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/electric-vehicles/liberals-say-by-2035-all-new-cars-light-duty-trucks-sold-in-canada-will-be-electric