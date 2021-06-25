FILM REVIEW: Liam Neeson’s Manitoba-set The Ice Road is the best-worst movie in his unstoppable Daddy Action canon – by Barry Hertz (Globe and Mail – June 25, 2021)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Liam Neeson will fight anything. Ever since the actor has embraced the deliciously junky sub-genre that I’m going to call Daddy Action, the man has battled gangsters (Run All Night, The Commuter), sex traffickers (Taken), skyjackers (Non-Stop), corrupt politicians (Widows), drug cartels (The Marksman) and wolves (The Grey). Wolves! But with the new film The Ice Road, Liam Neeson is up against his greatest enemy ever: melting ice.

Yes, writer-director Jonathan Hensleigh’s thriller finally finds a foe – Mother Nature – worthy of going toe to toe with our generation’s most improbable butt-kicker.

An absolutely bananas mashup of History Television’s Ice Road Truckers reality series, the best and worst of the Die Hard franchise and just about every post-Taken project in Neeson’s disturbingly dense filmography, The Ice Road is destined to go down as one of the actor’s best-worst movies. It is a pure trashterpiece that must be seen to be believed.

Bonus points, too, if you’re from Canada. Because this entry in Neeson’s Daddy Action canon takes place in none other a frosty locale than northern Manitoba. It is here where a remote diamond mine suddenly collapses and the dozen men trapped inside have only one hope for rescue: A truck driver crazy enough to cross a road made of thawing ice in order to deliver the necessary excavation machinery.

