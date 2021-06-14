Vale’s Otranto says it’s ‘disappointing’ bargaining committee recommends rejecting second offer – by Staff (Sudbury.com – June 14, 2021)

https://www.sudbury.com/

The head of Vale’s North Atlantic Operations said today he’s disappointed the Steelworkers Local 6500 bargaining committee is unanimously recommending striking members reject a second offer from the company.

The union’s bargaining committee announced today it is recommending to its 2,500 members that the new offer be rejected, as it includes “similar take-aways with minimal improvements” over the initial offer.

On June 1, Local 6500 overwhelmingly rejected an initial contract offer, with 70 per cent of members voting against the offer on a voter turnout of 87 per cent.

In a news release this evening, Vale said it was in “active negotiations” with Local 6500 when the bargaining committee informed the company of its position. Vale maintains its second offer “addresses issues of concern that we heard from our employees, including wages, pensions and post-retiree benefits for new hires.”

In the news release, the company highlighted that the bargaining committee was unanimous in its endorsement of the first five-year offer, adding that United Steelworkers Local 6200, which represents production and maintenance workers in Port Colborne, voted to ratify the first offer.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/vales-otranto-says-its-disappointing-bargaining-committee-recommends-rejecting-second-offer-3871128