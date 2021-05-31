JV Article: Kirkland Lake Gold partnership could lead to world-class discoveries, says Stephen Stewart of Orefinders and Mistango – by Staff (Northern Miner – May 30, 2021)

A new strategic partnership and equity investment by Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX: KL; NYSE: KL; ASX: KLA) into Orefinders Resources (ORX: TSXV) and Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS) will allow the two Canadian juniors to “unlock the full potential of their assets,” says Stephen Stewart, CEO of Orefinders and chairman of Mistango.

Under the proposed partnership agreement, Kirkland Lake Gold has acquired a 9.9% stake in each of the juniors. Additionally, Kirkland Lake will also have the option to acquire up to a 75% interest in specific projects under the companies’ portfolio of assets in exchange for a total combined $120 million investment.

This is the second high-profile investment that Orefinders and Mistango have received in the last year as billionaire investor, and former chairman of Kirkland Lake Gold, Eric Sprott has made four separate investments into the two companies over that period.

Kirkland Lake Gold’s financial and technical support will allow both companies to advance key projects in the Kirkland Lake district of Ontario, said Stewart. “We are excited to partner with a top-tier operator like Kirkland Lake Gold, particularly as they are our immediate neighbours in the region.”

The partnership, he continued, will help de-risk the companies and provide “us with more kicks at the can to make that billion-dollar hole discovery.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/joint-venture-article/jv-article-kirkland-lake-gold-partnership-could-lead-to-world-class-discoveries-says-stephen-stewart-of-orefinders-and-mistango/1003831357/