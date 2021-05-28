Goodwill Ambassador impressed by Norilsk Nickel’s environmental initiatives (Modern Diplomacy – May 27, 2021)

A group of different speakers at the Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel’s sustainability event were delighted with the Nordic manufacturer’s environmental initiatives.

UN Goodwill Ambassador Vyacheslav Fetisov noted the large volume of investments in the fight against climate change and environmental initiatives.

“Nornickel was one of the first to embrace the modern challenges of climate change and start working in this direction. I often visit Norilsk, most recently a couple of months ago. Once again, I am convinced that the Company has a long-term business vision. And it is already being implemented.

I was impressed and pleased to see the construction of the Sulphur Project facilities, in which the company is investing 250 billion rubles ($ 3.4 billion). The decision to proceed with it was made several years ago. Construction is underway. I talked to the people involved in it.

They are proud of what they are doing, and they understand the potential. This is an unprecedented project for the metals and mining industry,” said Vyacheslav Fetisov during the event, which was broadcast on the Internet by the Russian business TV channel RBC.

