Barring Canadians from U.S. COVID shots petty, wrong – by Licia Corbella (London Free Press – May 27, 2021)

https://lfpress.com/

In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccine supply outstrips demand. In Canada, it’s the reverse. That’s why it made sense and warmed Canadians’ hearts to have our U.S. neighbours offer surplus vaccines nearing expiration to us.

It’s a great story, but not necessarily for the federal government — which likely sees Canadians streaming to the U.S. for doses of charitable U.S. vaccines as a sign of a slow vaccine rollout and failure.

“This is all about saving human lives,” said James McNeely, spokesperson for the Blackfeet Nation in Browning, Mont., adding, “COVID doesn’t stop at the border.”

Leaders of the nation — where 96 per cent of eligible members have been inoculated — came up with the idea of vaccinating other Blackfoot Confederacy members in southern Alberta last month.

Blackfeet officials worked with officials on both sides of the border and, in mid-April, brought their mobile unit to the border and started vaccinating Blackfoot Confederacy members in Canada.

For the rest of this column: https://lfpress.com/opinion/columnists/corbella-barring-canadians-from-u-s-covid-shots-petty-wrong