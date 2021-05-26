Timmins nickel project could be a 25-year producer – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 26, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Canada Nickel releases preliminary economic assessment of Crawford property

Canada Nickel Company said its Crawford project has enough resources in the ground, north of Timmins, to be a globally important open-pit mining player for at least 25 years.

The Toronto junior miner released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a proposed US$1.9-billion operation involving two separate pits with a scalable processing plant that could grow to a 120,000-tonne per day operation.

They’re also talking about using electric and autonomous vehicles and equipment to reduce the amount of diesel consumed and minimize their carbon footprint.

With only a “fraction” of Crawford’s resource potential included in the PEA, company CEO and chairman Mark Selby fully expects his project can be “one of the largest nickel sulphide operations globally,” producing 1.9 billion pounds of nickel over that quarter-century span.

The Crawford Project is 42 kilometres north of Timmins, sitting within Crawford and Lucas Townships. It’s accessible by highway and is close to the local power grid.

