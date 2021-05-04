The Drift: New identity, leader guide mine supply group into next chapter – by Lindsay Kelly (Northern Ontario Business – May 3, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

MineConnect is taking a pan-northern approach to promoting mining in the North

Marla Tremblay is a doer. As far back as her economic development days in North Bay in the mid- to late 2000s, she’s had a knack for making things happen and deftly juggling multiple projects at once.

Between writing funding proposals and crafting strategic plans, she’ll happily coordinate the office potluck, drawing up a detailed list of what everyone’s bringing to the party.

“I’m that person,” Tremblay chuckled. “I’m the mother hen. I’m the one who’s organizing the details.” A long record of success doing what she does best made her the ideal candidate to become the next executive director of MineConnect.

The industry association, representing mining service and supply companies across Northern Ontario, put out the call in 2019 for a new leader to guide the organization into its next chapter.

Paul Bradette was nearing the end of his three-year stint while on secondment from the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. Twenty-five people applied for the job. Tremblay caught the board’s eye as a well-respected influencer with practical experience in both the private and public sectors, and within a broad range of industries.

