After Default, Zambia’s Outsized Bet on Copper Could Play Into China’s Hands – by Alexandra Wexler and Nicholas Bariyo (Wall Street Journal – April 27, 2021)

https://www.wsj.com/

Zambia, which defaulted on payments to bondholders in November, is doubling down on debt with a high-stakes bet that nationalizing one of its biggest copper mines will help rescue its flailing economy.

Once seen as among the most investment-friendly countries in the region, the landlocked nation in south central Africa is the most extreme example of a wave of populist governments in mining-dependent countries that are struggling to pay the bills after borrowing for infrastructure in recent years.

Zambia was the first country on the continent to register a pandemic-era default on a sovereign debt payment late last year when it missed a $42.5 million interest payment on some of its $3 billion of dollar-denominated bonds.

The country has some $12 billion in external debt, including $3 billion in international bonds and large loans from Chinese state-owned lenders.

The government hasn’t said exactly how much it owes to Chinese lenders as a whole. Johns Hopkins University’s China-Africa Research Initiative estimates that Zambia has signed some $9.9 billion in loans from China, although not all of that money has been drawn.

For the rest of this article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/after-default-zambias-outsized-bet-on-copper-could-play-into-chinas-hands-11619514520