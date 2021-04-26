Read this book, then forget climate panic – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – April 23, 2021)

https://financialpost.com/

Former Obama aide blasts politicians, media and ‘broken science’

The floods of catastrophic projections and raging wildfires of extreme policy initiatives must, at some point in the evolution of humankind, come to an end.

Not today, that’s certain, as U.S. President Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit gives global politicians a platform to spread additional fear and even more extreme policies to rid the world of carbon emissions.

Biden lit the latest wildfire in his opening statement: “This is a moral imperative. An economic imperative. A moment of peril, but also a moment of extraordinary possibilities.” To fight the peril, Biden vowed to cut U.S. carbon emissions to between 50 and 52 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the escalation campaign with a new, radical plan to cut Canada’s carbons emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, the aim being to hit the Paris Agreement’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

To hype these plans, Biden and Trudeau assert that such man-made calamities as floods and fires are on the rise, with greater devastation to come. The latest Liberal budget talks about “devastating deluges” hitting Canada along with “more frequent and more severe” wildfires.

