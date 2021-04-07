Mining project in doubt after Greenland opposition wins elections (Yahoo Finance – April 7, 2021)

https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/

An environmentalist party has won snap elections in Greenland, throwing into doubt a controversial project to mine one of the world’s biggest deposits of rare earth metals.

Taking more than a third of the vote, the left-wing opposition Inuit Ataqatigiit party (IA) unseated the social democratic Siumut, which has governed Greenland for decades.

“Thank you to those who trusted us to work with the people in the centre for the next four years,” IA leader Mute Egede said after the results were announced.

The mining project, known as Kvanefjeld, is so divisive that Greenland’s coalition government collapsed in February amid disagreements over its future.

Political debate has been centred on the economic needs of the autonomous Danish territory – which depends heavily on subsidies from Copenhagen – versus the need to protect its fragile environment.

