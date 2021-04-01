[Sponsored] The Gold Rush in Newfoundland (Investing News Network – March 31, 2021)

Canada is one of the world’s leading mining nations, ranking among the top five global producers for minerals such as gold, potash, cadmium, cobalt, graphite, nickel and many others.

In 2019, the country’s total mineral production reached C$48.2 billion. While Ontario and Quebec represent two key mineral exploration jurisdictions within Canada, one major province is often overlooked by investors looking to gain a share of the country’s precious metals sector: Atlantic Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador.

The discussion around mining in Eastern Canada is often overshadowed by the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt that spans across the border between Ontario and Quebec, but Newfoundland offers one of the most extensive mining histories in Canada, with small-scale mining dating back to the 1770s, expanding into a major industry by the 1860s.

Mining has shaped the economic, social and cultural history of Newfoundland. For today’s mining companies, the province offers world-class geology, significant infrastructure and exceptional access to a skilled workforce.

In the wake of a recent surge in gold prices, many exploration companies are now interested in revisiting historic mines with modern techniques and technologies. Newfoundland in particular has become a hotbed for mining activities, including gold discovery and production.

