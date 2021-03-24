Russian mining giant Nornickel shuts metallurgical plant, aims to cut emissions at Kola Peninsula by 85% in 2021 – by Vladimir Basov (Kitco News – March 22, 2021)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announced today that it has shut down its metallurgical plant at Kola MMC in Monchegorsk, Russia.

The company said that the plant was shut down on March 20th 2021. It was previously a major source of sulphur dioxide emissions at Kola MMC’s Monchegorsk site.

In early March, the shop stopped pyrometallurgical operations: the furnaces and converters were shut down and sulphur dioxide emissions ceased. Nornickel took another step towards higher efficiency and greener operations.

In the future, all the concentrate that was processed in the shop will go to go to the Norilsk Division and turn into finished products. For this purpose, the concentrate shipment unit of the Kola MMC refining shop will be used.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/2021-03-22/Russian-mining-giant-Nornickel-shuts-metallurgical-plant-aims-to-cut-emissions-at-Kola-Peninsula-by-85-in-2021.html