Commercial rare earth recovery to start in coming weeks – Energy Fuels (Mining Weekly.com – March 10, 2021)

US-based uranium mining company Energy Fuels is on the cusp of starting commercial rare earth production in Utah.

The first shipments of natural monazite ore from Chemours have arrived at the White Mesa mill, in Blanding, marking the beginning of operations for what Energy Fuels expects will become a burgeoning supply chain.

“We believe Energy Fuels has done more to restore US rare earth production in one year than others have achieved in many years. Less than one year ago, Energy Fuels announced that we were entering the US rare earth space.

Now, we are receiving shipments of rare earth bearing ore and are in the process of ramping up for commercial production of an intermediate rare earth product at a stage more advanced than any other US company,” says president and CEO Mark Chalmers.

In the coming weeks, Energy Fuels expects to gradually ramp up production of an intermediate rare earth element (REE) product, called a mixed REE carbonate.

