Canada’s missing the boat on mining — and the future – by Diane Francis (Financial Post – March 5, 2021)

Canada has the resources, brains and track record to accelerate the transition to the New Economy, but we are crippled by a useless political class that never ran a pop stand

The cost of electing a naïve and inept Liberal government has been inestimable, and our resource-blessed nation is about to miss the boat once more in the world of mining.

Mining built Canada, undergirds the economy, employs more Indigenous workers than any other sector, and pays the highest wages in the country.

Canada is a centre of excellence in mining, which is why the world’s biggest mining gathering — the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada, launched in 1932 — is once more about to take place this month, albeit virtually.

The buzz in the mining world these days is the new “gold rush,” or the extraction of the strategic materials that will be the backbone for technology and clean energy in the future.

These include lithium, rare earth elements, cobalt, nickel and copper, among others. Canada — with the biggest piece of real estate on the planet with a free enterprise system —

