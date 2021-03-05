Bosses at Red Lake’s newest mine pleased with operating performance – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – March 5, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Pure Gold Mining ramps toward commercial production while exploration program is on target with high-grade hits

Four months after the first pour gold at Red Lake’s newest mine in December, Pure Gold Mining keeps discovering high-grade gold.

At the same time, the underground mine southwest of the community, is ramping up operations to achieve commercial production status by the middle of this year.

The Vancouver-based mining company, which is 3,700 metres into a 21,000-metre drill program, released early results of high-grade intersects at three targets near the mine.

Pure Gold has two drills working on the surface and two rigs below ground in the mine. Surface drilling at its Wedge target, two kilometres south of the mill, yielded one intersection of 16.6 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold over 5.0 metres.

At Treasure Box, three kilometres north of the mill, one drill hole produced a result of 19.2 g/t gold over 1.1 metres. At the No. 1 Vein, just east of the mine, showed a core result containing 16.1 g/t over 2.0 metres.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/bosses-at-red-lakes-newest-mine-pleased-with-operating-performance-3518459