Ontario features a widespread array of valuable minerals – by Ellsworth Dickson (Resource World – February 18, 2021)

Ontario has an illustrious history of mineral discoveries and mining. In the early years of the 20th century, huge veins of silver were discovered by workers on the Temiskaming and Northern Ontario Railway that triggered the Cobalt silver rush that was followed by the Timmins region gold discoveries. In total, the Cobalt area mines produced 460 million ounces of silver.

The prolific Abitibi Gold Belt that we featured in our Quebec coverage extends westward across the border into northeast Ontario and includes the Timmins area where the Dome, Hollinger and McIntyre mines launched the Canadian mining industry.

These three mines became three of the largest gold mines ever found in North America with 47 million ounces of gold produced having a total value of US$59 billion in today’s dollars. The Dome mine was in production for 107 years.

The Abitibi Gold Belt incudes the Kirkland Lake region where exploration programs are currently underway. Kirkland Lake Gold has seen great success at it producing Detour Lake Mine and Macassa Mine Complex – a $53 stock.

Then there are the massive nickel discoveries at Sudbury that began in 1883. The total ore mined to date in Sudbury is approximately 1.7 billion tonnes with 40 billion pounds of nickel, 36 billion pounds of copper, 70 million ounces of platinum, palladium and gold and 283 million ounces of silver recovered. Historic production and known reserves in the Sudbury Basin have a total value of about a trillion dollars.

