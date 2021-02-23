From vaccines to pipelines to clean water on reserves, why Canada can’t seem to get anything done – by Tristan Hopper (National Post – February 22, 2021)

https://nationalpost.com/

It’s no secret that we here at the National Post love Canada. We love ice-based sports. We love queuing for the bus. We love Constitutional Monarchy checked by an elected Parliament. We will even say that Terry Jacks’ Seasons in the Sun is a song not wholly without merit.

But we wouldn’t be the first to notice that, of late, Canada seems to be entering a bit of a slump. A 2019 Ipsos poll found that 52 per cent of Canadians believed our society was “broken.” By the end of 2020, a report by Edelman determined that nearly half of the country did not trust the government, private sector or non-profits.

Our star is even fading among our friends; in 2018, Canada plummeted from its top spot on the Reputation Institute’s list of the world’s most reputable countries.

And now, thanks to a series of cock-ups on procuring COVID-19 vaccines, and tightening its borders to the virus and its infectious variants, Canada’s pandemic is set to last six months longer than virtually every other country of similar wealth and capability.

We now rank around 40th place in the world in terms of percentage of the population given a single shot of the two approved vaccines.

