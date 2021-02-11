Battle North Gold ready to start Red Lake mine construction – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 9, 2021)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Battle North Gold’s board of directors has approved construction plans for this year to bring Red Lake’s next mine back into production.

The Toronto mine developer is targeting the processing of ore, and maybe the first gold pour, at its Bateman gold mine project by the end of this year with the start of commercial production at the end of 2022. The company released a feasibility study last fall, including a construction budget for this year.

The Bateman Gold Project is the former Phoenix Gold mine project, which operated briefly in 2015 under the flag of Rubicon Minerals until the company went into creditor protection, was restructured, with new management re-evaluating the mineral estimate. The company changed its name and that of the mine project last summer.

Battle North is placing an 8.2 year mine life on the $109.3-million project in northwestern Ontario, two years longer than what was forecast in the company’s preliminary economic assessment. Gold exploration continues on the company’s expansive 28,266-hectare property.

Battle North anticipates spending $59.1 million this year on underground development, construction of an ammonia reactor, upgrades to the tailings facility, 242-person camp, processing mill, and the purchase of stationary and mobile equipment.

