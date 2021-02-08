Treasury secretary who abolished gold standard: George Shultz dead at 100 – by Michael McCrae (Kitco News – February 5, 2021)

https://www.kitco.com/

George P. Shultz, who held many key roles in Republican administrations, died yesterday at 100, according to an announcement by the Hoover Institution.

Shultz was a secretary of labor and treasury under President Richard Nixon, as well as director of the Office of Management and Budget. He was Secretary of State under Reagan.

Shultz was born in New York City on December 13, 1920, and grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, according to a bio of Shultz provided by Hoover.

“He graduated from Princeton University in 1942 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and shortly after that enlisted in the US Marine Corps where he served through 1945.

He then resumed his studies, this time at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he earned a PhD in Industrial Economics in 1949.

