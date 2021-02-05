Alaska mine output rises, nation’s drops – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – February 5, 2021)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

Alaska mines produced roughly $3.16 billion worth of non-fuel minerals last year, a slight increase over the $3.13 billion during 2019, according to Mineral Commodity Summaries 2020 published by the U.S. Geological Survey on Feb. 2

The rise in Alaska mine production value is largely due to higher gold output at Alaska’s large mines and record setting prices for the precious metal last year.

According to early estimates by the Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys, Alaska mines produced roughly 1.2 billion pounds of zinc, 265 million lb of lead, 620,000 ounces of gold and 15.5 million oz silver.

The gold production is a roughly 9% increase from the 568,360 oz produced at the state’s five gold producing hardrock mines.

Alaska gold production is expected to continue to trend higher during 2021 due to anticipated higher gold output at Kinross Gold Corp.’s Fort Knox and Northern Star Resources Ltd.’s Pogo, the two highest producing gold operations in the state.

