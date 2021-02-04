Kibali continues to shine for Barrick Gold (Mining Review Africa – February 3, 2021)

The Barrick Gold operated Kibali Joint Venture in the DRC produced 808,134 oz of gold in 2020, achieving the top-end of production guidance for the year. This performance was driven by its underground operation which achieved record monthly and quarterly ore production in December and Q4 2020.

Kibali is a world leader in automated underground mining, through systems that allow multiple autonomous machines to operate on the same haulage and production levels, and provide real-time visibility of all operations as well as automated control of the ventilation fans.

Leading-edge technology is also being harnessed elsewhere at Kibali and the successful commissioning of an on-line particle size analyzer will optimize fine grinding on its ultrafine grind (UFG) mills.

Kibali has, since commissioning, consistently lowered its carbon emissions thanks to its three hydropower stations and the implementation of predictive maintenance monitoring at these plants will further minimize downtime.

Its new battery-based reactive power support system has further reduced the mine’s reliance on back-up thermal power.

