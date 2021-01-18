[Zimbabwe Mining] Mineral exports surge 27 percent – by Ishemunyoro Chingwere (Chronicle – January 18, 2021)

https://www.chronicle.co.zw/

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports, excluding gold and silver, for the year 2020 surged by 27 percent, earning the country US$2,4 billion, the Minerals and Marketing Authority of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has said.

“Up to December 2020, we managed to surpass target; we had a total sales value of US$2,4 billion against a budget of US$1,86 billion,” MMCZ general manager said in an interview.

“We have done relatively well. We are 29 percent above budget for this year and compared to 2019 we are 27 percent better off.” This sets Zimbabwe on course of achieving a US$12 billion mining economy in the next two years, said Mr Tongai Muzenda.

The mining sector is Zimbabwe’s largest foreign currency earner, accounting for 70 percent of the country export receipts.

In 2019, the Government launched a roadmap to grow the mining sector to US$12 billion by 2023 through leveraging on the country’s diverse mineral wealth.

