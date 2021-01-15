[Maine Mining] Wolfden reports additional findings of zinc, lead at Pickett Mountain location – by Alexander MacDougall (The County – January 12, 2021)

https://thecounty.me/

MT. CHASE, Maine — Additional findings of zinc minerals, as well as other elements such as lead and copper, have been found at the proposed Pickett Mountain mining site, located on property owned by Canadian mining company Wolfden Resources.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario-based company said its most recent test drilling showed polymetallic minerals, most particularly Zinc, which made up 24.2 percent of the results.

Other minerals reported were lead (11.2 percent of the results) and copper (3.2 percent). The total zinc equivalent, or the value of all reported minerals relative to the value of the mainly discovered zinc, was 52.9 percent.

“As stated previously, the footwall of the Pickett Mt. deposit remains largely untested by most of the previous drilling and provides a significant opportunity to potentially increase the total Project resource,” Ron Little, CEO for Wolfden said.

“Many of these results are pending and drilling is expected to resume in this area once all results have been received.”

