Thunder Bay palladium hunter reaches an understanding with local First Nations – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – January 11, 2021)

Clean Air Metals signs agreement with three communities to explore, develop Thunder Bay North Project

A Thunder Bay palladium junior miner has signed an early-stage cooperation and development agreement with three area First Nations in northwestern Ontario.

Clean Air Metals signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Fort William First Nation, Red Rock Indian Band, and the Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek (formerly Rocky Bay First Nation) revolving around exploration activity at the company’s Thunder Bay North project.

The almost-30,000 hectare exploration property sits on the traditional territories of these three communities. The company is running a 30,000-metre drill program at its Thunder Bay North Project, where two palladium deposits – Current Lake and Escape Lake – have been identified in the vicinity of Greenwich Lake and Tartan Lake.

The Thunder Bay North Project is located 60 kilometres southeast of Impala’s Lac Des Iles Mine and 40 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. Highway 527 cuts through the western portion of the project area.

In what’s considered an advanced stage exploration project, drilling on the property is returning very promising high-grade results of palladium, platinum, copper and nickel. The company thinks there’s potential for an underground mine.

