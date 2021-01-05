Nutrien, Cameco CEOs again among highest-paid in Canada – by Alex MacPherson (Saskatoon StarPhoenix – January 4, 2021)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

The heads of two publicly-traded corporations with significant mining operations in Saskatchewan were again among the country’s highest-paid executives in 2019.

Nutrien Ltd. CEO Chuck Magro’s $16.4-million pay package made him Canada’s 11th-highest-paid CEO, according to new data compiled by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.

Cameco Corp. CEO Tim Gitzel, meanwhile, was paid a total of $7 million, good for 84th place on the list, which the self-described “progressive” think tank has published annually since 2006.

Both mining executives fell one place from their spots on the 2018 list, as did overall CEO compensation, which was 202 times that of the average Canadian compared to 227 times in 2018, the report notes.

In an interview on Monday, CCPA senior economist and report author David Macdonald largely attributed the decline to the absence of “really extreme” payouts that pushed the average up two years ago.

