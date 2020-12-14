World’s largest copper miner to cut 70% of emissions by 2030 – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – December 14, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, has outlined sustainability plans in five areas of action for its operations and projects, including goals to cut carbon emissions by 70%, reduce inland water consumption by 60% and recycling 65% of its industrial waste by 2030.

The state-owned miner, which in 2017 planned to sell “green copper” at a premium price to customers using more sustainable practices like renewable energy, now favours a broader initiative.

The plan, centred around five key points, seeks to reduce around three quarters of the company’s carbon emissions by creating what it calls a “100% clean energy matrix”.

This encompasses replacing all underground production equipment will electric vehicles and machinery. It also involves participating in the search for new clean energy sources, such as green hydrogen.

Codelco, which hands over all of its profits to the state, has also committed to lower its water footprint by more than a half current levels.

