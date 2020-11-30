WA establishes battery taskforce – by Esmarie Iannucci (MiningWeekly.com – November 30, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian government on Monday named the members for its Future Battery Industry taskforce who will actively explore global opportunities to grow the state’s critical minerals industry.

The taskforce includes 19 mining companies, industry bodies and union groups, including BHP Nickel West, Lynas, Independence Group, Northern Minerals, Pilbara Minerals, Albemarle Lithium, Australian Vanadium, the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (Amec), the Australian Manufacturing Worker’s Union, the Chamber of Minerals and Energy for Western Australia (CME) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, besides others.

“Developing the future battery and critical minerals industry will create jobs and diversify the economy, which is particularly important to support our state’s recovery post-Covid-19,” said Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.

He pointed out that Western Australia had all the minerals required to make lithium-ion batteries, which are predominantly used in electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and cameras.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/wa-establishes-battery-taskforce-2020-11-30