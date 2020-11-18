Barrick denies meddling in PNG political affairs (MiningWeekly.com – November 18, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

orgera mine operator Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL) has dismissed claims that the company has meddled with Papua New Guinea’s political affairs and has said it will take legal action against individuals making false claims on social media platforms.

A number of statements on Facebook and other social media have alleged BNL’s involvement in the actions of Parliamentarians to move from the government to the opposition and attempts have been made to draw a link between the political events and the recent visit of Barrick CEO Mark Bristow to the country.

“Those statements are false, defamatory and the company will be taking civil and criminal action against the individuals who have made these irresponsible and false statements,” BNL said this week.

Bristow recently travelled to Papua New Guinea to negotiate the reopening of the Porgera gold mine.

The lease of the mine, which BNL operates on behalf of Barrick and joint venture partner Zijin Mining, lapsed when Prime Minister James Marape refused to extend it in April. Bristow and Marape last month agreed that BNL would be allowed to remain as operator.

