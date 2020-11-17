Thunder Bay could be the site for a northwestern Ontario lithium mineral processing hub – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – November 17, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Two northwestern Ontario exploration and mine development companies are eyeing Thunder Bay as a potential site for a lithium processing plant.

Toronto’s Avalon Advanced Materials and Rock Tech Lithium of Vancouver signed a letter of intent to team up on establishing a facility that makes lithium sulphate, a chemical used in making lithium-ion batteries. It would the first facility of its type in North America, said Avalon president-CEO Don Bubar in an interview with Northern Ontario Business.

The facility would accept lithium mineral concentrates from Avalon’s Separation Rapids deposit, 70 kilometres north of Kenora, and Rock Tech’s Georgia Lake deposit, located 17 kilometres south of the town of Beardmore, just off Highway 11.

Bubar said there are a number of brownsites sites in the city, particularly along the waterfront, that could be a fit. “There’s no shortage of available industrial land looking for new businesses to revive there,” said Bubar, who was not ready to announce a specific site.

“We still have to work out a few details on what sort of scale it’s going to have and some other aspects of it that would help in defining what the ideal location for it is.”

